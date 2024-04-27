Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TVE opened at $21.54 on Friday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile
