U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend by an average of 75.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.7 %

USPH traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $104.61. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,678. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total transaction of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,197.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.39, for a total value of $274,441.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,141,535. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

