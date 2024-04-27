Evolution AB (publ) (EVVTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.8811 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EVVTY opened at $116.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $136.62.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

