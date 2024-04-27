Evolution AB (publ) (EVVTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.8811 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79.
Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of EVVTY opened at $116.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.54. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $136.62.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
