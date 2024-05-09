Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.25, but opened at $54.39. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 29,448 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 357.81% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Articles

