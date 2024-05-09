Numbers Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.28 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $47.28 million and $963,142.03 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 618,431,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 618,431,900 with 608,368,916 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.08557263 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,066,894.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

