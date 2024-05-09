Natural Resource Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:NRP opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.69. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
