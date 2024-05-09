Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $377.43 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $377.43 million and approximately $580,582.85 worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.12 or 0.00037880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00054935 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

