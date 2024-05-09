AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $85.40 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 2333738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 212.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Trading Up 12.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

