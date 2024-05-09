Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Up 6.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 119,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,205,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 1,701.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after buying an additional 1,824,549 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after buying an additional 1,448,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,832,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after buying an additional 531,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $559.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.94.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

