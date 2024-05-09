Monero Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $13.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $130.25 or 0.00213452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,312.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.23 or 0.00729617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00133230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00044162 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00102914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,434,310 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

