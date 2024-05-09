Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $53.86 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002236 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

