UBS Group Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $3,500.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 2.5 %

CMG opened at $3,189.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,822.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,426.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,768.64 and a 12-month high of $3,199.99.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 54.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,903,850,000 after acquiring an additional 301,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $167,256,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,535,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

