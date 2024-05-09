Power Integrations, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

