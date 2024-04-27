DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

DNP opened at $8.84 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

