DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 10th

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance
DNP opened at $8.84 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.
About DNP Select Income Fund
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DNP Select Income Fund
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.