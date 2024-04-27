Callan Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 119,742,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,613,192. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

