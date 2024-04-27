Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.2% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 351,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth $450,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.23. 847,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,080. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

