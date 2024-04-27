Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.73. 12,071,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 20,512,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Comcast Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $205,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,124 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,105,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

