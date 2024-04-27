Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.33. 900,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 897,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
