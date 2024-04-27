Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) traded down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.33. 900,875 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 897,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

