Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DYN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,020.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,495,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,020.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock worth $44,368,530. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.