Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $143.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 54.54% and a negative net margin of 6,594.92%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

