StockNews.com Downgrades Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $84.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. Cimpress has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $100.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,328.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $527,439.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,328.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,309. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

