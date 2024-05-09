Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

CERE opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.46. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,050,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,314.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $682,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $660,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

