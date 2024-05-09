Thomas M. Krummel Sells 20,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PRCT opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.95.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

PRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,829,000 after purchasing an additional 870,364 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,404,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,144,000 after buying an additional 636,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after buying an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $15,533,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

