Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.63.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,977,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,542 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,237. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $211.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

