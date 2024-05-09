Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.32.
ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARMK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aramark
Aramark Trading Up 3.6 %
ARMK opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $33.04.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aramark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.90%.
About Aramark
Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aramark
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.