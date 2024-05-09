Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.32.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

ARMK opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $33.04.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.90%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

