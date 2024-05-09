Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Sells 5,098 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVX opened at $162.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 93,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 92,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

