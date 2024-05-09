IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. IMAX has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,686.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IMAX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IMAX by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 227,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IMAX by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

