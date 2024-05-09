Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price at $21.26

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.51 on Friday. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. Analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sunrun by 100.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

