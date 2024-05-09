Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.54.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. Hub Group’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hub Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

