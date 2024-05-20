Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Further Reading

