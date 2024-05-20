Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.