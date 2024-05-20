Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDT. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.71.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.02. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.74.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.7862191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

