Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG) Insider Purchases £734,045.76 in Stock

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Dyson purchased 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 954 ($11.98) per share, for a total transaction of £734,045.76 ($921,936.40).

Shares of NFG stock opened at GBX 951.93 ($11.96) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £950.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,910.00 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group plc has a one year low of GBX 542 ($6.81) and a one year high of GBX 983 ($12.35). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 913.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 857.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,000.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.21) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

