Eagle Point Income (EIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

EIC stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

