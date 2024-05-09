Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $2,152,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xencor by 95.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

