Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 3.7%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.29. 90,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 898,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $413.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.84. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 52.93%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.