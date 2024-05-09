R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Trading Down 13.5%

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Approximately 80,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 891,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

R&Q Insurance Stock Down 13.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.16, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About R&Q Insurance

(Get Free Report)

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe. The company provides program management and legacy insurance; and capital solutions for books of non-life business. It acts as conduits between MGAs and other niche underwriters and their capital providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R&Q Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R&Q Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.