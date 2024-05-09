Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.51 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and approximately $111.19 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $11.88 or 0.00019480 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00055741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,454,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,682,873 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

