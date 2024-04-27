Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Up 55.6% in April

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 1.5 %

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 10,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,511. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.5751 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.