NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Short Interest Up 66.3% in April

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 1.0 %

NAMSW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,535. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $14.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

