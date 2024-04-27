Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Shares of LZAGY traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Lonza Group

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.