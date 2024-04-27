Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:CTC opened at C$253.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$245.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$261.40. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$228.85 and a 12 month high of C$325.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$866.39 million, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.81 by C($1.43). Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of C$4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Tire will post 11.192176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

