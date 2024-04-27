Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $925.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $943.67 and its 200 day moving average is $809.10. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $493.42 and a one year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

