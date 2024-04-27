Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $253.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $248.00 to $253.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVY. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

NYSE AVY opened at $219.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.36. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,264 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

