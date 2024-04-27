Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given Hold Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $28.57 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 952.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

