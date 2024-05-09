Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Sells 1,542,821 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Alkami Technology stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 114,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 1,283.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,294,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,252,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 780,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkami Technology

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.