Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General Sells 1,542,821 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,186,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,970,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alkami Technology Price Performance
Alkami Technology stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 114,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
