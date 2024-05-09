National Pension Service Buys 115,732 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,847,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,732 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $287,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

WFC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,509,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,744,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $213.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

