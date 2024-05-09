National Pension Service Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 757,985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Netflix were worth $369,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $613.61. 1,080,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,931. The company has a market cap of $264.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.51 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $602.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.62.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,756,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,432 shares of company stock valued at $84,762,938. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.