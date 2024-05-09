National Pension Service Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of S&P Global worth $216,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.65. The company had a trading volume of 265,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,983. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.49 and its 200-day moving average is $420.97. The stock has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

