National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 622,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $183,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 534,297 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,120,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.14. 1,367,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,239. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.75 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

