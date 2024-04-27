Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
NYSE AGRO opened at $11.05 on Friday. Adecoagro has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
